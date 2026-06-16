5 things to know about Cape Verde’s unbeatable goalkeeper Vozinha

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All eyes have been on tiny Curacao, but Cape Verde, the second-smallest nation at this World Cup, produced a seismic shock on their debut by holding world No. 2 Spain to a 0-0 draw. Who is their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who cried after standing in the way of the European champions to secure a point for the African underdogs?

1. He is 40 and clubless

Vozinha started his career with local clubs Batuque and CS Mindelense in the semi-pro Sao Vicente Premier Division before venturing out to Angola (Progresso), Moldova (Zimbru Chisinau), Portugal (Gil Vicente), Cyprus (AEL Limassol), Slovakia (AS Trencin).

His last club was second-tier Portuguese side GD Chaves for whom he played 19 league games and kept six clean sheets last season before being released.

But after stopping Spain from scoring with his Man-of-the-Match performance, he should have no lack of suitors despite having turned 40 on June 3.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, made seven saves in the 0-0 draw against Spain to salvage a point for the African underdogs. PHOTO: AFP

2. He denied players worth more than €250 million (S$372 million)

Superstar players Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Fabian Ruiz were the Spanish players who at least managed shots on target, but they were all thwarted by Vozinha, who has a market value of €50,000, according to football site Transfermarkt but never commanded a transfer fee.

He did well to get back on his feet, back pedal and tip over Oyarzabal’s header in the 39th minute, got down quickly to smother Ferran’s left-footed effort eight minutes later, and flung himself to prevent Laporte’s header from creeping into the far corner in first-half added time. In the second half he also denied Ruiz, and made seven saves in total.

3. Vozinha is actually his nickname

His full name is actually Josimar Jose Evora Dias, and his nickname Vozinha means “little grandma” in Cape Verde Creole.

Rather than being a dig at his seniority, he explained it came from being raised and cared for by his grandparents on Sao Vicente island, where he grew up away from his parents.

4. He is shorter than his centre-back brother

Vozinha has a football-playing younger brother, Delmiro, who is 37 and equally towering. At 1.9m, Delmiro is a defender who is one centimetre taller than Vozinha.

Delmiro also started his career at Batuque before going on to play for lower-tier clubs in Portugal, Spain and Cyprus.

However, unlike Vozinha who has 90 caps for his country, Delmiro has just one from a shoot-out win over Andorra in 2018.

5. His Instagram followers have grown by millions

Following his exploits, Vozinha has become an internet sensation.

Prior to the Spain draw, his account @vozinha1 had just 50,000 Instagram followers, and according to The Sun, Brazilian channel Caze TV urged viewers during half-time to help Vozinha double that.

Following his exploits, Vozinha has become an internet sensation as his Instagram followers grew from 50,000 to over two million. PHOTO: AFP

Within a minute, he was up to 220,000; by the hour mark the figure reached 350,000; at full time, he had 389,000 followers.

Incredibly, he gained another 500,000 followers within five minutes of the final whistle and surpassed the million-mark by the time he reached his dressing room.

At the time of this listicle’s publication, his following had increased 50-fold from the original 50,000 to 2.5 million.