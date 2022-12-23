Football: Myanmar winger Hein Htet Aung wants to win for his countrymen

SINGAPORE – Reggae icon Bob Marley said in a 1979 interview that “football is freedom”. Music had made the man, but football gave him respite and stitched his life together.

Much like Marley, football helps to emancipate Myanmar winger Hein Htet Aung. With the ball at his feet, the woes facing his country and what he has been through in the last two years are a distant thought.

In March 2021, he became a figure of resistance back home after he displayed a three-finger salute – inspired by the Hunger Games films – to show solidarity with the Myanmar protestors while playing for Malaysian club Selangor.

Unrest in Myanmar had started in the previous month, when the country’s military declared a one-year state of emergency and appointed a general as acting president, after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials. The army has responded to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force.

Not surprisingly, Hein initially declined The Straits Times’ request for an interview on Friday, the eve of their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship opener against Singapore. After repeated tries, the 21-year-old finally relented, but with a caveat. “Please, only questions about football,” he said sheepishly.

For his salute, which earned him a one-match ban in the Malaysian league, Hein could also have been stripped of his chance to represent the national team, but he fights on. Others have not been as fortunate. Chit Bo Bo Nyein, Hein’s former teammate at Myanmar club Hantharwady United, was killed during protests in 2021. He was only 21.

In the same year, Hein’s national teammate Pyae Lyan Aung also raised a three-finger salute in protest against the military takeover before a World Cup qualifying match in Japan. Fearing punishment, he then refused to return home and was later granted asylum by the Japanese government.

What does Hein remember about Chit?

“Of course I will never forget him. I have him in my mind before I go to play. We as a team play for the people,” said Hein, whose parents are in their 40s and live in the city of Bago with his 14-year-old brother.

“We play for our family back home. They are all behind us. They give us a lot of motivation. One thing about us is that we will fight till the end of the match. We fight for the people back home. I know Singapore are favourites but we have to show how much we want to do this for the people of Myanmar.”

Myanmar coach Antoine Hey sang a similar tune at the pre-match press conference on Friday. He said: “We have a lot of things that have improved. The league is back after we went two years without it with Covid-19 and the political situation inside the country.

“We have gone through a valley of tears together and now we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The team is in a positive mood and we are very focused on getting a result to make everybody happy back home.”

When asked about the situation back at home and whether the players talk about it while on national team duty, Hein politely requested: “Next question please.” He added that he cannot speak about some things for a fear of repercussion when he returns home.

For now, the only respite is football and he wants to do the bulk of his talking only on the pitch.

“This game is important not only for me but for the whole team. Football means everything to me. I cannot explain it. I hope tomorrow at the end of the game, we are all celebrating a win,” he said before trudging back to his ball.