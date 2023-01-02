Football: Arsenal a really good test of how far Newcastle have come, says Howe

LONDON – Third-placed Newcastle United may be flying high in the English Premier League, but manager Eddie Howe said Tuesday’s clash against table-toppers Arsenal is “going to be a really good examination of how far we’ve come”.

Howe’s Magpies were battling relegation when he took charge in November 2021, but this season the 45-year-old has fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2002–03 campaign.

Newcastle are on 34 points after 17 games, nine points adrift of the Gunners, who have played a game less. The sides are sandwiched by reigning champions Manchester City, who are on 36 points from 16 matches.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the Emirates, Howe said: “I think we’ll learn a lot. It’ll be a fascinating and high-level game.

“I’ve watched a lot of Arsenal this year and been hugely impressed, I think Mikel (Arteta) has done an incredible job. You look at the turnaround of the team and how they play, their identity is clear every week.

“Players look like they’re enjoying their football and playing a high-level game. It’s going to be a really good examination of how far we’ve come...

“They were on a journey of improvement anyway throughout last season when you consider where they were at the start of last season to the end, I think they performed very well.

“This season they’ve really carried that on and gone again. The consistency has been hugely impressive. for me, home or away. They’ve got the hallmark of a team that is free-flowing, scoring a lot of goals and are tight defensively, so a really good examination for us.”

Arteta was similarly effusive of Howe and his charges, calling them “a threat”.

He said: “It’s a huge club, a club with such history in this country. Now they have a real set-up with a coach that has brought something different to the club – an atmosphere they have created of belief and big ambitions – and owners who are able to build the team quickly and compete with the best teams. They are a threat.”

The last time the teams met in May, the Gunners were beaten 2-0. But at home against the Magpies, Arsenal have a perfect record from their last 11 fixtures against them.

While Arsenal are seven points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, 2013-14 Premier League Manager of the Season Tony Pulis believes they need “three more top-quality players” to compete with City.

He told BBC Radio: “(Arteta) was under a lot of pressure for a lot of time, there were a lot of questions asked of him and he certainly answered them.

“The team he has put together, the way they play they have strength, pace, power and a lot of quality as well.

“I think they need three more players, three top-quality players within the group. Then you can look at them and say they would have the depth to compete with Manchester City.”