Football: Arsenal a really good test of how far Newcastle have come, says Howe

LONDON – Third-placed Newcastle United may be flying high in the English Premier League, but manager Eddie Howe said Tuesday’s clash against table-toppers Arsenal is “going to be a really good examination of how far we’ve come”.
Howe’s Magpies were battling relegation when he took charge in November 2021, but this season the 45-year-old has fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2002–03 campaign.
Newcastle are on 34 points after 17 games, nine points adrift of the Gunners, who have played a game less. The sides are sandwiched by reigning champions Manchester City, who are on 36 points from 16 matches.
Speaking ahead of the trip to the Emirates, Howe said: “I think we’ll learn a lot. It’ll be a fascinating and high-level game.
“I’ve watched a lot of Arsenal this year and been hugely impressed, I think Mikel (Arteta) has done an incredible job. You look at the turnaround of the team and how they play, their identity is clear every week.
“Players look like they’re enjoying their football and playing a high-level game. It’s going to be a really good examination of how far we’ve come...
“They were on a journey of improvement anyway throughout last season when you consider where they were at the start of last season to the end, I think they performed very well.
“This season they’ve really carried that on and gone again. The consistency has been hugely impressive. for me, home or away. They’ve got the hallmark of a team that is free-flowing, scoring a lot of goals and are tight defensively, so a really good examination for us.”
Arteta was similarly effusive of Howe and his charges, calling them “a threat”.
He said: “It’s a huge club, a club with such history in this country. Now they have a real set-up with a coach that has brought something different to the club – an atmosphere they have created of belief and big ambitions – and owners who are able to build the team quickly and compete with the best teams. They are a threat.”
The last time the teams met in May, the Gunners were beaten 2-0. But at home against the Magpies, Arsenal have a perfect record from their last 11 fixtures against them.
While Arsenal are seven points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, 2013-14 Premier League Manager of the Season Tony Pulis believes they need “three more top-quality players” to compete with City.
He told BBC Radio: “(Arteta) was under a lot of pressure for a lot of time, there were a lot of questions asked of him and he certainly answered them.
“The team he has put together, the way they play they have strength, pace, power and a lot of quality as well.
“I think they need three more players, three top-quality players within the group. Then you can look at them and say they would have the depth to compete with Manchester City.”
However, former Chelsea and Marseille striker Tony Cascarino highlighted the quality of their fringe players, opining in his column for The Times that back-up striker Eddie Nketiah “is the best finisher at the club”.
He wrote: “Their squad depth is growing too. Gabriel Jesus’ injury was a blow but Eddie Nketiah is capable of making a massive impact and I think he is the best finisher at the club.
“Arsenal will strengthen in the January transfer window and have Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe to come back.”
Jesus is still absent due to a knee problem he picked up while on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup.
The Gunners’ only other absentee is Reiss Nelson, with Smith Rowe having returned to training after missing virtually the entire season.
Newcastle have more injury worries with Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett all unavailable. But Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin could be back in contention.
Should the Magpies lose to Arsenal, fourth-placed Manchester United could overhaul them if they beat 15th-placed Bournemouth on Tuesday.
The Red Devils have an in-form player in Marcus Rashford, who has 11 goals and four assists for them, sandwiched between three goals for England at the World Cup.
His teammate Casemiro told ESPN Brasil: “He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he’s got strengh, he’s quick, is very clever playing. He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course, when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you’re in the same club every day.
“What a spectacular player. I’m enjoying so much playing with him. He gives us a lot of energy. I’m delighted to play with him. And I’m sure if he stays like this, with the conditions he has, he can easily be a top-five player because he’s exceptional.”