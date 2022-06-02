Floorball: Singapore lose 9-1 to Thailand, must beat South Korea to qualify for World C'ships

SINGAPORE - National floorball captain Kumaresa Pasupathy urged his teammates to erase the memory of Thursday's (June 2) 9-1 defeat to Thailand and "give everything" in their bid to qualify for this year's World Championships.

The Republic's heavy loss to Thailand in their final group-stage match at the Men's World Floorball Championships (WFC) Asia-Oceania qualifiers meant the hosts finished second in Group H behind the Thais. Group winners automatically earn a spot at the Nov 5-13 championships in Switzerland.

Singapore, who have appeared at the past three biennial editions, have another chance. They must beat South Korea, who finished third in Group G, on Friday to claim a place at the main tournament.

Kumaresa, 26, said: "We still have a shot. It's not going to be easy but tomorrow is a new day and a fresh new start for us. Defensively, we have to be much tighter and smarter than we were today.

"Both us and Korea will be hungry and give everything so the team that makes the lesser mistakes will win.

"Our mission from the start has been to qualify."

World No. 16 Singapore had begun the qualifiers held at the OCBC Arena with two wins, beating Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday and New Zealand 4-0 a day later.

But the Thais, ranked two places higher, were a different proposition.

They led 3-0 after the first period after a brace from Jeerayut Yaemyim and a Pawat Thadit strike and doubled that advantage following the second period.

They scored a further three times in the third and final period before Jia Qing Cheang's late consolation.

The Philippines topped Group G, followed by Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The Australians will face Oceania rivals New Zealand for the final qualifying spot.

Besides the Swiss and defending champions Sweden, other teams who have qualified are Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Denmark.

All WFC Asia-Oceania qualifiers are livestreamed via the International Floorball Federation's YouTube channel.