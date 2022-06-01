Floorball: Singapore focusing on process, not outcome ahead of tough Thai test

SINGAPORE - The first two of four world championship spots will be decided on Thursday (June 2), the final day of group-stage matches at the Men's World Floorball Championship (WFC) Asia-Oceania qualifiers at the Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

In Group H, Singapore and Thailand have both won their first two matches and will meet to decide the group winners, while Australia and the Philippines will face each other for the top spot in Group G.

The losers of Thursday's matches will have another chance to clinch the remaining two WFC places when they meet the third-placed team from the other group in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Singapore, Thailand, Australia and the Philippines won their respective matches at the OCBC Arena on Wednesday (June 1) to remain undefeated entering the final day of group matches.

Singapore defeated New Zealand 4-0 at the OCBC Arena while Thailand romped to an 11-2 win over Malaysia. In Group G, Australia cruised to a 7-3 win over South Korea and the Philippines eased past Japan 10-4.

Singapore scored through Player of the Match Vignesa Pasupathy and Lee Chee Yong and a double from Lim Jian Hong.

Vignesa said: "We all know that tomorrow's game is the most important one for us, so instead of looking at the outcome, we're just thinking about all our process and all the roles that we're supposed to play.

"I would say I'm confident, I believe in my teammates and in my coaches' game plan, but we know that it's going to be a tough game. So our fans being the extra man on the court - their support will go a long way."

Thursday's matches (June 2) at OCBC Arena

11am: Group G - Japan v South Korea

1.30pm: Group H - Malaysia v New Zealand

4pm: Group G - Philippines v Australia

6.30pm: Group H - Singapore v Thailand

Tickets available via Sistic's website