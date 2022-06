SINGAPORE - Haris Inoue's 48-day cycling adventure in Norway earned him new admirers, news articles about his exploits and most unexpectedly of all, a coffee session with Norway's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Eivind S. Homme.

The pair hit it off immediately when they sat down for a chat at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore at Raffles Quay on Friday (June 17) morning as Haris recounted his trip, which saw him cover some 2,100km from April 4 to May 21.