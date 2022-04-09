Cue sports: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp into last 16 of World 9-Ball Pool Championship

SINGAPORE - The Republic's top-ranked pool player Aloysius Yapp defeated former world champion Ralf Souquet on Friday (April 9) to book a spot in the last 16 of the World Pool Association (WPA) World 9-Ball Championship in Milton Keynes, England.

Yapp prevailed 11-6, having dispatched Italian Fabio Petroni 11-8 in the previous round, also played on Friday.

The wins helped the Singaporean better his performance from last year, when he exited at the competition's round of 32.

Souquet, 53, is a former world No. 1 and won the 8-ball and 9-ball world titles, in 2008 and 1996, respectively.

Yapp told The Straits Times over the phone that the win over the German veteran, currently world No. 29, was significant as it marked his first time being comfortable at the tournament in England.

"I was struggling at the start and never really recovered from it until the match with Ralf," said the 25-year-old. "I had a lot of things going through my head but I managed to figure some stuff out with my coach (Toh Lian Han)."

Asked what had bothered him, Yapp replied: "Mostly the conditions of the table.

"I had to adjust the way I aimed certain shots. I was kind of fighting my instincts a bit... but when I played Ralf I found a new gameplan."

His next opponent is 53rd-ranked Abdullah Alyousef. If he beats the Kuwaiti, he will face either Swiss Dmitri Jungo (world No. 57) or Austrian Max Lechner (No. 19) in the quarter-final.

"It's an amazing feeling to play with Ralf and I was lucky to beat him," said Yapp.

"At this stage (of the competition), the level is really high and everybody is tough.

"For the coming matches, I'm just going to focus on my own game and not be worried about who I play against.

"After all, at the end of the day when I get to the table it's just me and the table."

Yapp is searching for his first major international title. Last week in Las Vegas, he suffered an early exit at the World 10-Ball Championship - he reached the semi-final at last year's edition - citing difficult table conditions as well.