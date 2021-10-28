Cue sports: Singapore world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp out of International 9-Ball Open

SINGAPORE - The Republic's world No. 1 pool player Aloysius Yapp lost 10-4 to Austrian third-ranked Maximillian Lechner on Wednesday (Oct 27) at the International 9-Ball Open, missing out on a place in the round of 32.

After a brave run in the loser's bracket, fellow Singaporeans Toh Lian Han and Sharik Sayed were also eliminated from the tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.

Toh beat Tony Robles 10-4 but lost 10-7 to another American Dee Adkins, while Sharik lost to 10-5 to Filipino Warren Kiamco after sweeping American Keith Guenzel 10-0.