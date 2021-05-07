Sports Hub closes gym, fitness studio, water playground as it tightens Covid-19 safety measures

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub has tightened safe management measures across all its venues and facilities, it announced on Friday (May 7).

The Sports Hub Gym, Sports Hub Fitness Studio, and Kids Water Playground at Splash-N-Surf will be closed from Saturday to May 30.

While most venues and facilities will remain open and activities will continue as scheduled, they will be limited to no more than five people in a group, it added. All outdoor classes will also have no more than 30 people per session.

The statement follows the Government's announcement of tighter Covid-19 measures on Tuesday and national agency Sport Singapore's latest advisory for sport and physical activities on Thursday.

The country is currently seeing a spike in Covid-19 community cases with 10 active coronavirus clusters.

Located on a 35-hectare site in Kallang, the Sports Hub includes facilities such as the National Stadium, the OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Centre, the Water Sports Centre and the 100Plus Promenade.

The new safety measures include limiting sports activities to groups of five, down from the maximum of eight previously, and the closure of indoor gyms and indoor fitness facilities such as yoga and pilates studios for the same duration.

They apply to all public and private gyms and fitness studios, even those operated by commercial enterprises, national sports associations, country clubs, golf clubs, private apartments, condominiums and charities.

However, indoor sports facilities such as badminton halls, basketball courts and climbing gyms will continue to remain open because the SportSG directive applies only to "enclosed, confined indoor spaces where participants are likely to be engaging in strenuous activities unmasked".

The Sports Hub's measures will be observed in conjunction with existing safe management measures such as temperature checks, use of masks at all times except during intensive exercise and maintaining a minimum 3m distance from others while exercising.

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in is also encouraged at the Sports Hub as Singpass and phone camera SafeEntry check-in will no longer be supported after May 17.

Refer to this website for the latest information on safe management measures at the Sports Hub's venues, facilities and activities.