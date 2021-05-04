Compulsory TraceTogether check-ins at venues brought forward to May 17

SINGAPORE - Mandatory use of the TraceTogether (TT) app or token for checking in at places with higher footfall or where people are likely to be in close proximity for contact tracing will be brought forward by two weeks to May 17.

The latest tightened measure was announced on Tuesday (May 4) following growing infection numbers in Singapore, including 40 community cases linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster.

"So the start date was originally planned for (the) first of June... we will now bring that forward," said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

The new measure will apply to all places where checking in with SafeEntry, the national digital check-in tool, has already been implemented. These include shopping malls, workplaces, places of worship, schools, educational institutions, dine-in food and beverage outlets, and gyms.

Other modes of SafeEntry check-in - such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or the Singpass app - will be discontinued from May 17.

However, scanning of barcodes on personal identification cards for checking in at venues will still be allowed until May 31 to ease the transition.

"This move is to achieve greater coverage and active participation in the TT programme, especially for venues or settings where community spread is most likely to occur," said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on Tuesday (May 4).

"This will strengthen digital contact tracing and help us better manage the recent rise in community cases, some of which are currently unlinked and have resulted in the formation of community clusters," said the statement.

"With more effective digital contact tracing, isolating close contacts will be faster."

More venues will also be required to deploy the new SafeEntry Gateway box from June 15, making it easier for people to check in to venues using their TT token or app.

The SafeEntry Gateway box will also help users to check that their TT token is working, as it will not emit a beep sound or light up otherwise.

Venues that are required to do this will be able to apply for free SafeEntry Gateway boxes at this link.

READ NEXT: 5-person limit for social gatherings, gyms to be closed: What you need to know about Singapore's new Covid-19 measures