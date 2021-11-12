Coronavirus: Private sports facility operators can now apply to be part of team sports pilot

SINGAPORE - Just two days after launching a pilot allowing up to 10 fully vaccinated people to play together at selected ActiveSG and People's Association venues, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Friday (Nov 12) that it is ready to extend the trial to private sports facility operators.

The national sports agency invited interested private facility operators to apply to be part of the pilot on its website (https://circle.myactivesg.com/industry/support/team-sport-pilot). Registration started on Friday and will end next Friday.

It said applicants will be assessed on their operational readiness, the type of sports on offer and the geographic spread of the facilities.

Those found suitable may even be allowed to join the programme before its one-week registration period ends.

Under the pilot, members of the public are allowed to make vaccination-differentiated safe management measures and antigen rapid test (ART) bookings for nine sports, including futsal, basketball and tennis, at the selected facilities.

The participants will have to do an on-site ART at the venue 30 minutes before each game and produce a valid negative result there before the activity.

SportSG said that close to 600 participants have taken part in the pilot so far.