5-a-side football among team sports to resume at some venues for vaxxed persons from Nov 10

SINGAPORE - Team sports for up to 10 fully vaccinated persons - including players and officials - can resume from Wednesday (Nov 10) at suitable ActiveSG sports centres and People's Association community clubs, the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) handling the pandemic announced on Monday.

All participants must be fully vaccinated and will be required to produce a valid negative pre-activity Antigen Rapid Test result on-site before the activity.

Team sports that are set to resume with these new measures include five-a-side football and basketball, while others like hockey and netball had previously adapted team sizes to fit the prevailing rules.

More details will be provided by Sport Singapore later.

The pilot is part of the MTF's easing of safe management measures (SMMs) in settings that allow for vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS) and pre-activity testing.

The use of VDS and ART will also be piloted at selected mass sporting events and selected meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

The latest easing of restrictions follows a previous announcement that current measures may be eased before the Stabilisation Phase ends on Nov 21 if Singapore's weekly infection growth rate (the ratio of community cases in the past week, over the week before) falls below one, and the hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) situation remains stable.

The ratio was 0.81 as at Nov 7, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong during Monday's press conference.

Mr Gan said: "As we gradually reopen, it is inevitable that a number of Covid-19 cases may rise as seen in our past experience.

"We'll need to continue to protect those who are unvaccinated as they are at higher risk of severe outcomes.

"Therefore, vaccine-differentiated safety measures will continue to be a key pillar of our reopening strategy."

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong added: "If these pilots are successful, we will consider extending the new protocol of VDS + ART to other settings so that we can progressively resume more activities safely."

Read next - S'pore eases Covid-19 rules from Nov 10: What you need to know