Coronavirus: Online bookings required for ActiveSG sports facilities, except stadiums

SINGAPORE - As part of ActiveSG's safe management measures, individuals or groups who wish to access its facilities - with the exception of stadiums - will now have to book online at this website.

They will be allowed to book only one time slot per day for each facility, with bookings allowed 14 days in advance.

In a media walkabout at Jurong East Sport Centre on Thursday (June 18), ActiveSG chief Sng Hock Lin also shared how it has been maintaining its facilities, as well as its new operating hours when Singapore enters phase two of the post-circuit breaker period on Friday (June 19).

He said: "As we enter phase two, we want to encourage the public to exercise but not socialise at our facilities. We ask for everyone's cooperation because we do not want new clusters to form."

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Government introduced circuit breaker measures in April which included the closure of sports facilities.

On Wednesday, Sport Singapore (SportSG), which runs most public sports facilities and governs sports and exercise policy in the Republic, issued an advisory for sports facilities that will reopen from Friday.

The operating capacity of these facilities is restricted to 10 sq m per person, or a maximum of 50 people per facility. This will be policed by enforcement officers.

While the public will still be able to walk into the 14 ActiveSG stadiums - subject to the new capacity limits - they will have to book online before they can access the 64 ActiveSG swimming complexes, gyms, studios and indoor sports halls. This is to discourage large groups from converging and forming queues at entry points, said SportSG.

While Mr Sng acknowledged that demand could exceed supply, he said: "Let's start small, but safe and strong. It will be worse if we completely open up and go back to zero. The measures in place are for everyone's safety.

"We will look at recalibrating and tweaking the advisory based on government guidelines and consultations with various stakeholders."

In Thursday's session, Mr Sng and his colleagues shared that ActiveSG swimming pools have been maintained daily by essential workers for the past two months to maintain water quality, and ensure there are no algae and no mosquito breeding. The pools will be sectioned by lane ropes into eight blocks for coaches to conduct lessons for five students per block from 9am to 6pm daily.



ActiveSG swimming pools have been maintained daily by essential workers for the past two months. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



In addition, lap swimming for seniors is limited from 6.30am to 8.45am, the general public can do so from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. The closing time at Our Tampines Hub, Sengkang, Yio Chu Kang, Jurong Lake and Kallang Basin swimming pools will be extended from 9pm to 12.30am.

A queue system will also be implemented for toilets and shower facilities to prevent congregation.

In general, a distance of two metres should be kept between individuals who are engaged in exercise and sports, but those involved in high intensity or high movement exercises indoors must be 3m apart.

Related Story Coronavirus: SportSG introduces strict physical distancing measures ahead of reopening of sports facilities in phase 2

Group activities are limited to no more than five participants and if there is more than one group sharing a space, the groups should not interact with each other and must be 3m apart. An additional instructor or coach can join the group.

Those who book ActiveSG indoor sports halls to play racket sports are limited to four users per court or table. Temperature screenings and SafeEntry will be in place and audio recordings will remind users when their time slots are expiring.

Mr Andrew Wong, a 67-year-old retiree, said: "This is good news that we can start using public pools and sports halls again. I'm sure there will be a mad rush at first, so I probably will wait a while first before trying my luck.

"Hopefully there will be equal opportunities for everyone, including seniors who can't make online bookings, to use the facilities."