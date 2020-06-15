Coronavirus: Sports facilities allowed to open from June 19

SINGAPORE - Sports facilities will be allowed to open from June 19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Monday (June 15).

These include stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios and bowling centres.

This applies to similar facilities in private settings such as condominiums and country clubs.

However, the reopening is subject to individuals maintaining safe distancing of at least 1m at all times.

Where this is not feasible or practical, this 1m requirement can instead be enforced between groups, with each group made up of not more than five persons and with no mixing between groups.

Sports facilities here have been closed since April 7, when the circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus kicked in. These facilities remained shut during the Republic's first phase of reopening, which started from June 2.

The ministry also urged the public to continue to exercise caution, and practise social responsibility in upholding good personal hygiene and safe distancing measures.

Related Story What you can do from June 19, when Singapore goes into phase 2 of reopening