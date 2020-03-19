Virgin Active gym member tests positive for Covid-19; Tanjong Pagar outlet deep cleaned and stays open

SINGAPORE - The Virgin Active Singapore gym chain has carried out a "deep clean and thorough disinfection" of its Tanjong Pagar outlet after a patron of that facility tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (March 18).

In an e-mail to its members, Virgin Active said that "all common areas such as lifts and toilets in the building are also being treated in accordance with Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines".

"The MOH has advised that Virgin Active Tanjong Pagar can continue to operate as normal, therefore this club will remain open as per standard operating hours," it added.

The fitness company, which has five other outlets in Raffles Place, Holland Village, Marina One, Duo Galleria and Paya Lebar, said that the infected member had visited its Tanjong Pagar facility on Monday and did not return after that.

The MOH is also conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees, members, freelancers and other parties that the member may have come in contact with.

Virgin Active will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the well-being of its employees, members and partners is safeguarded, said the gym.

At least 10 gyms in Singapore, including Fitness First, F45 and Pure Yoga have this week issued notices via e-mail or on their social media pages informing members of current and updated hygiene measures at their respective premises and urging members to practise social responsibility.

These measures include temperature taking, health and travel declarations, and increasing the frequency of cleaning at premises.

Level gym, which has two branches at Telok Ayer and Robinson Road, will stop conducting its HIIT, strength and conditioning classes from Friday till April 2 as a precautionary measure "to ensure we are doing our part to halt the spread of infection in our community", it said in an e-mail to clients.

Personal training sessions will continue, but clients can train at only one studio.

Sport Singapore, which operates the ActiveSG gyms islandwide, said last week that regulated access would be implemented according to the gym's size and that notices would be displayed and queue numbers issued if it was at full capacity. Programmes conducted at ActiveSG studios will also be held outdoors.