Coronavirus: Sport Singapore to regulate user access across all its facilities

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore (SportSG) is regulating user access across all its sports facilities from March 16 to ensure adequate physical distancing among users, said the national sports agency in a statement on Sunday (March 15).

This applies to all ActiveSG stadiums, sports halls, gyms, swimming complexes and studios, and its facilities will implement a single point of entry where possible to facilitate temperature taking and recording of visitor details.

These enhanced precautionary measures follow the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health (MOH), which contains new guidelines including deferring or cancelling ticketed events with 250 participants or more.

SportSG also urged national sports associations and its other partners to strictly follow MOH guidelines.

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin noted that actions such as physical distancing, wiping sports equipment down after use and refraining from visiting the premises while ill are ways that Singaporeans can do their part.

"We have come up with these measures to enable socially responsible behaviour. Regulating the number of people at our facilities helps to increase personal space and allows one to adopt physical distancing," he added.

Regulated access to gyms will be implemented according to the size of the respective facility, with notices to be displayed and queue numbers issued if the gym is at full capacity. Programmes conducted at ActiveSG studios will also be held outdoors.

Children's pools at ActiveSG swimming complexes will be closed until further notice, with temperature taking and visitor registration taking place at all pools.

For indoor sports halls that are shared by groups for activities like badminton and table tennis, only alternate courts will be available to limit the number of patrons within the hall and maintain some physical distance between users. Some court bookings from March 16 will be cancelled and refunded accordingly. There will be no changes to squash and tennis court bookings and usage.

Lane segregation for joggers will also be implemented at the stadiums.

Organisers have also been asked to limit entry of players and officials to facilities by time blocks, especially during leagues or tournaments, and non-players are only allowed in the spectator stands.