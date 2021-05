SINGAPORE - When the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) began introducing stricter measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus at the beginning of May, Sarah Lim, who used to visit various parks and nature trails for her runs, decided to work out at home.

A fortnight ago, the 26-year-old bought two dumbbells and a resistance bandonline for over $40 and has been following online workout videos instead of going out for her runs.