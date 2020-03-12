Coronavirus: May 23 Sundown Marathon cancelled due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Osim Sundown Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on May 23 at the F1 Pit Building, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The race organisers announced in a press release on Thursday (March 12) that the mass running event would not take place after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 127,00 people and killed 4,636 worldwide, a pandemic.

Mr Max Phua, director of F4U, which owns the Sundown Marathon, said: "This decision is not made lightly. This is the first time in our 13-year history that we have to cancel a race.

"Even though this decision may derail the plans of some 25,000 runners we host year-on-year, public health and safety come first. Every year, Sundown attracts runners from over 30 countries. This also mean it elevates the health risk above all other public outings.

"We choose to put no one in danger. We appreciate the commitment of all the runners who are looking forward to the race and we hope to have their continued support when we organise it next year."

Those who have registered for this year's race will gain direct entry into next year's event.

Any requested refunds will be handled by this year's race organiser, Infinitus Productions.

This is the first major local running event to be cancelled amid the coronavirus situation.

Several other runs such as the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge (April 8), the Home Team NS Adventure Race (March 21) and the Terry Fox Singapore Run (March 22) have also been postponed.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge has been pushed back to Nov 26, while dates for the other two running events have yet to be confirmed.

Other marquee sports events here have also been hit by the coronavirus situation, with the Feb 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament and the International Champions Cup scheduled for July cancelled. The April 11-12 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been postponed to October.