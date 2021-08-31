Paralympics: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong breaks own S7 50m freestyle national record

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Toh Wei Soong broke his own men's S7 50m freestyle national record to finish seventh in final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The 22-year-old clocked 28.65sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, eclipsing the 29.01sec mark he first clocked at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and earlier in the heats.

The event was won by Ukraine's Andrii Trusov in 27.43sec while compatriot Yevhenii Bohodaiko took the bronze in 27.99sec. Colombian Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate (27.84sec) separated the two Ukrainians.

This is Toh's first Paralympics campaign. In his first event on Sunday, he finished seventh in the S7 400m freestyle final. Toh, who has transverse myelitis - a condition caused by the inflammation of the spinal cord, will compete in the S7 50m butterfly on Friday.