MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo makes winning return in One Championship cage

SINGAPORE - Tiffany Teo proved just why she is the top-ranked women's strawweight (Under-57kg) contender after a dominant victory in a bout against China's Meng Bo in the One: Heavy Hitters event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday ( Jan 14).

At mixed martial arts outfit One Championship's season-opener, Teo, 32, claimed victory after she submitted Meng in the second round with a rear naked choke.

It was Teo's first fight in more than a year after she failed in her second bid for the One Championship women's strawweight world title.

Then, she lost to Chinese fighter Xiong Jingnan at One's Inside The Matrix event in October 2020. It was their second title fight as Xiong won the first in January 2018 via a technical knockout in the fourth round.

Teo will now hope to get a third shot at Xiong.

On Friday, after an early exchange of hits between the pair, Meng's right-legged kick four minutes into the first round of the bout sent Teo down to the floor. The Singaporean however, recovered quickly and dominated the second round before eventually forcing her opponent to concede defeat.

With her latest victory, Teo now has seven wins and two losses in nine bouts.

After her victory, she said: "It feels great to be back in the circle. It's been a crazy year away and I'm glad to be back."

When asked if she will now set her sights on a third bid for the One Championship women's strawweight world title, she replied: "I'm open to that. But I am also open to fighting in other weight classes. Here's a shout out to everyone in atomweight, strawweight and flyweight, I'm coming for all of you.

"I want to stay more active this year and fight as many times as I can. So, let's go ladies."