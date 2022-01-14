MMA: Khabib Nurmagomedov out of One Championship event?

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov could miss One Championship's Heavy Hitters event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Jan 14) night due to "Covid-19 health and safety protocols", said the organisation.

In a media statement several hours before the event, a One spokesman said the live show has "experienced several changes due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols" and added: "Multiple parties were impacted and unable to attend the event."

Nurmagomedov arrived in Singapore on Wednesday night and is slated to be in the corner of fellow Russian Saygid Izagakhmaev, who will be making his One debut against American James Nakashima.

One, however, did not confirm if Nurmagomedov - who is in the Republic for the first time - tested positive for the virus upon his arrival.

"On Khabib's attendance (for Heavy Hitters), One does not comment on the medical status of parties who are not contracted to One," said the spokesman.

Nurmagomedov, 33, retired in October 2020 as the lightweight champion of US-based MMA giant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He called time on his career with a perfect record of 29 wins, including one over Conor McGregor, the brash Irishman regarded by many as the biggest name in the sport.

One's Heavy Hitters event will be headlined by Chinese fighter Xiong Jingnan, who will defend her women's strawweight (Under-57kg) world title against Ayaka Miura of Japan.

On the lead card, Singapore's Tiffany Teo will also be in action in a women's strawweight bout against Meng Bo of China.