MMA: Up to 250 fans allowed for Oct 30 One Championship fight in Singapore, tickets cost $148

SINGAPORE - Singapore will stage a live sporting event with fans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic next Friday (Oct 30) as 250 spectators will be allowed inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for One Championship's Inside the Matrix fight event.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced this on Friday (Oct 23) and said tickets will cost $148 with a safe seating plan, adding it comes after it had successfully held a closed-door production in the Republic on Oct 9. That was its first show since Feb 28, also with without any fans in attendance.

The Government had announced on Oct 20 that participants in some mass events will have to take an antigen rapid test for Covid-19 and obtain a negative result before admission, under a new pilot meant to help the country resume more activities safely.

This rapid test will be used at next week's One event.

The large-scale events will be identified by the Government from mid-October to December this year, and will include business-to-business events, wedding receptions, live performances and sports events, Ministry of Health had noted.

Stringent measures were put in place for the Oct 9 One event and these will be followed again. For the Oct 9 event, overseas-based fighters were tested four times - before they fly to Singapore, upon arrival, before and after the fight - while others were tested twice.

After being tested upon arrival in Singapore, athletes, cornermen and staff were required to remain in isolation until they receive a negative test result.

While they were in Singapore, travelling was limited to the event "bubble". Training was allowed, but only at private designated areas within the hotel and fighters had to follow strict schedules.

Liaison officials also accompanied the athletes at all times.

The Oct 30 One event will feature six fights, including four world title bouts. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.sg.

The main event sees One middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar defend his middleweight belt undefeated top contender Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands.

Reigning lightweight world champion Christian Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag, makes his first title defence against the undefeated Iuri Lapicus of Moldova.

Martin Nguyen of Vietnam puts his featherweight crown on the line against compatriot Thanh Le while Singapore's Tiffany Teo gets her rematch against women's strawweight champion Xiong Jinnan of China.

The other two fights see Filipino Eduard Folayang, a former lightweight world champion, face Australia's Antonio Caruso and Indian national wrestling champion Ritu Phogat take on Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov.

The event will also be televisied live on the official One Super App, MediaCorp's Channel 5 and meWatch App and across One's international broadcast and digital media partner's properties.

Other live sports here have been allowed to resume.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) football competition, the country's only professional league which had been suspended since March, restarted on Oct 17.