Christian Ho sets sights on F3 after winning race in Formula Regional Middle East Trophy

Singapore's Christian Ho (centre) finished ahead of RPM's Miguel Costa (left) and Rodin's Alex Ninovic in Race 2 of the first round of the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy.

SINGAPORE – Singapore driver Christian Ho’s bid for a breakthrough in Formula 3 received a timely boost on Jan 18, after he won Race 2 of the first round of the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy (FRME).

Racing for Dutch leaders MP Motorsport, the 19-year-old got his 2026 season off to a flying start as he finished ahead of RPM’s Miguel Costa and Rodin’s Alex Ninovic at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.

He told The Straits Times: “It’s a wonderful feeling. My debut season in F3 was not as ideal, but I know I have it in me to win and get better results.

“I started to get some results towards the end of last season and now, to start off my year with a win and a third-place for the first round of the FRME is a great boost for my confidence.

“The FRME races are a great way for me to get racing experience. I’ve had test sessions and have been training hard on the simulators but nothing gets you more ready and prepared by getting onto the asphalt and racing.”

Christian Ho won Race 2 of the first round of the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy on Jan 18. PHOTO: DUTCH PHOTO AGENCY

The FRME, which runs from Jan 17 to Feb 13, is a single‑seater series certified by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) that sits between Formula 4 and Formula 3 on the junior racing ladder. It is an important step for young drivers looking to gain experience in high‑level, international competition.

Also in the mix is another promising Singaporean driver, 18-year-old ART Grand Prix racer Kabir Anurag. He finished 22nd, 14th and fourth in his three races in the first weekend to sit ninth out of 32 drivers with 12 points.

Ho is second overall with 44 points – he was eighth in the first and third in the last race – and is currently nine behind R-ace GP’s Rashid Al Dhaheri.

However, he will race in only two out of the four rounds of this championship, including the second round held at the same course from Jan 23 to 25. F3 testing begins the following week and clashes with the Jan 30-Feb 1 third round of the FRME.

After early success in the FRME, he is aiming for a breakthrough in F3.

After being crowned 2024 Eurocup-3 champion, Ho became the first Singaporean to race in F3 – two rungs below F1 in the FIA motor racing hierarchy – when he signed for Dams in January 2025.

In his maiden season, he finished 22nd of 37 drivers after 10 rounds and was Dams’ top driver. His highest placings came at the iconic Silverstone circuit, where he finished sixth in the sprint and fifth in the main race in July.

The young driver completed his debut season with French team Dams Lucas Oil in 2025, before joining New Zealand outfit Rodin Motorsport – formerly known as Carlin Motorsport – whose alumni include McLaren’s F1 champion Lando Norris, Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

A strong second season in F3 this year will indicate that he is on track to fulfilling his childhood ambition of becoming an F1 driver.

He said: “My aspiration is always to do better, to bring the results and to win. My dream since I was nine is to be a F1 driver but there are many milestones to achieve in order to get to the pinnacle.

“My focus now is to make sure we make all the right moves as a team, and to continue to work hard and make my way there.”