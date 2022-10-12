Chess: Community has to unite and chart way forward after cheating scandal, says top investigator

SINGAPORE - Should cheats in chess matches - even online ones - be banned and ostracised from the game? That, said top chess cheating sleuth Kenneth Regan, is a key issue that the community needs to find a consensus on.

Chess has been under the spotlight after world champion Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in September following his loss to teenager Hans Niemann. Carlsen then posted a cryptic message on social media, implying that his 19-year-old opponent had cheated. The 31-year-old Norwegian later openly accused his American rival of doing so in a lengthy letter on Twitter.