Chess world rocked by cheating claims after newcomer, 19, beats world champion

The international community of professional chess was shaken over the past week by accusations of cheating, after a 19-year-old relative newcomer toppled a celebrated world champion in a major high-stakes tournament in the United States.

American player Hans Niemann beat Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, 31 - rated the world's top player by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) - in the third round of the prestigious Sinquefield Cup last Monday.

The shock defeat by Mr Niemann, who is ranked world no. 40, ended Mr Carlsen's 53-game unbeaten streak.

The loss was swiftly followed by the Norwegian grandmaster's announcement, without explanation, that he would withdraw from the tournament entirely.

"It must be embarrassing for the world champion to lose to an idiot like me," Mr Niemann said in an interview shortly after his victory. "I feel bad for him."

In a tweet later, he wrote: "This is truly a humbling day for me. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to play chess at the highest level and live out my dreams. A few years ago, my chess dreams were quickly dwindling but thankfully they rose from the dead."

Mr Carlsen said nothing else publicly beyond his withdrawal from the tournament. But he posted a cryptic tweet featuring a 2020 speech by football manager Jose Mourinho saying: "I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble."

The Portuguese manager had made the comments while protesting the result of a match, suggesting foul play.

A spokesman for Mr Carlsen did not respond to a request for comment.

The chess world was quick to pick up on the implications of Mr Carlsen's latest move, with the media dredging up Mr Niemann's history for having once been kicked off an online gaming site for using a computer to analyse his moves.

"I think Magnus believes that Hans probably is cheating," said Mr Hikaru Nakamura, an American grandmaster ranked No. 6 in the world.

Mr Nakamura added, however, that the allegation remained "unproven".

FIDE director-general Emil Sutovsky noted that Mr Carlsen was not the type of player to quit the tournament over petty spite.

"No matter how his tournaments went, Carlsen never quit. He must have had a compelling reason, or at least he believes he has it," Mr Sutovsky wrote in a tweet. "Don't call him a sore loser or disrespectful."