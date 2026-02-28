Brazilians Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi create history with S’pore Smash mixed doubles triumph

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Brazil's Bruna Takahashi (left) and Hugo Calderano are the first table tennis players from the Americas to win a Grand Smash title.

SINGAPORE – From the land that worships samba football, Brazil now have their first table tennis Grand Smash champions as world No. 5 Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi stunned South Korea’s top-ranked Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 13-11) in the mixed doubles final of the US$1.55 million (S$1.96 million) Singapore Smash on Feb 27.

Since teaming up in 2018, it has been a long way to the top for Rubik’s Cube lover Calderano and former gymnast Takahashi, but they have managed to put the pieces together after several twists and turns.

They have become not just the first non-Chinese Singapore Smash winners, but also the first players from the Americas to win a title at Grand Smash level, the highest tier on the World Table Tennis series.

While they had been swept by the South Koreans in their two previous meetings, the Brazilians were aggressive from the start, with their serves from high tosses causing significant trouble with increased speed and deceptive spins, dovetailing seamlessly as they took the first two games with relative ease.

Lim and Shin, who reached the top of the rankings soon after partnering each other in 2023 and claimed Paris 2024 Olympics bronze, tried to fight back.

They led 4-0 and 8-4 in the third game, but eventually rued not being able to convert two game points as Calderano, 29, and Takahashi, 25, claimed the trophies and US$10,000 winners’ cheque.

Takahashi, the women’s world No. 20 whose great-grandparents emigrated from Japan to Brazil, said: “We have come a long way to win this title, but our performance during this tournament was really good. Hugo does what he needs to do and he knows that I’m there when he needs me, and we are really happy to win this title.”

Men’s singles world No. 2 Calderano, a World Cup winner and world championship runner-up, had to overcome disappointment from losing his men’s singles last-16 match against China’s 30th-ranked Chen Yuanyu, 20, earlier in the day.

He said: “I knew I had to come back strong and not let negative emotions take over after I didn’t play a great match in the afternoon, and Bruna helped me by coming in with a lot of energy.”

With the victory in front of 4,300 fans who packed the OCBC Arena, Calderano feels more confident about making an impact at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and also growing the sport back home.

He said: “It is a big goal and we are still a long way from there. We still need to improve and be consistent at this level, but this shows we can win against the best.

“This means a lot to table tennis in Brazil, which has been growing a lot in the past few years. With our results, more people are starting to follow and play the sport, and we hope this brings more popularity and visibility not only to us but the sport, and more kids will be inspired by us to play table tennis.”

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, French brothers and world No. 3 Alexis and Felix Lebrun kept their hopes of a first Grand Smash title alive after pipping India’s fifth-ranked Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8).

In the Feb 28 final, they will face China’s world No. 6 Lin Shidong and Huang Youzheng, who beat another French pair, 20th-ranked Esteban Dorr and Florian Bourrassaud, 3-0 (11-5, 13-11, 11-9).

Other than Calderano’s exit, there were several upsets in the singles competitions, with men’s world No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto falling 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8) to Germany’s 23rd-ranked Patrick Franziska, who had booked his return flight for Feb 25, but finds himself in the quarter-finals after beating the 22-year-old Japanese for the first time in 10 attempts.

The 33-year-old, who enjoyed upset rubber wins over China stars Xu Xin and Ma Long at the 2022 and 2024 editions respectively, has 3-2 victories over Singapore’s Koen Pang, Alexis Lebrun and now Harimoto in 2026 to set up a quarter-final against eighth-ranked Taiwanese Lin Yun-ju.

Franziska said: “It does not get easier the more you lose against someone, but I woke up and had this inner belief to beat (Harimoto) even after I lost the first game.

“I was shaking at 8-8 in the last game because I was nervous and so close, but I’m happy I finally beat such a great player and I’m still here.”

In the women’s singles last 16, Japan’s 10th-ranked Hina Hayata kept smiling despite seeing a two-game lead evaporate, and was rewarded for her composure with a 3-2 (11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 7-11, 13-11) win over world No. 5 Kuai Man. It was her first victory over the Chinese player in four matches and her first triumph against current top-five players in 34 attempts.

However, an even more intimidating tie awaits in the quarter-finals as she faces China’s defending champion and world No. 1 Sun Yingsha, who has won all 17 of their previous meetings.

Hayata, a 25-year-old who will also play the women’s doubles final alongside compatriot Miwa Harimoto against fellow Japanese Miyu Nagasaki and Shin on Feb 28, said: “Sun Yingsha is of the same age as me. I see her as a rival but I also have a lot of respect for her.

“Compared to Wang Manyu and Kuai Man, I have a stronger desire to beat her.

“Our previous encounters were all defeats, but they were also good chances for me to learn a lot from her. I hope to see how my technique and tactics can work when I face her.”