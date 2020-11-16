Boxing: 'Gypsy King' Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return to ring in 2021

(REUTERS) - Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not return to the ring this year, less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on Dec 5 in London.

The 32-year-old Briton has not fought since February, when he won the World Boxing Council heavyweight title in Las Vegas with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder.

"The Gypsy King is returning in 2021," he wrote on Twitter. "Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory."

Fury had earlier announced that his next fight would be in December in London against an unnamed opponent.

He did not say why the December date was off, nor did he say who his opponent would be next year.

American Wilder had called on Fury to agree to a third fight after the first bout in 2018 ended in a draw. However, Fury refused after the 35-year-old accused him of cheating in their February bout.