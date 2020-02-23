Boxing: Tyson Fury batters Deontay Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout (TKO), seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat.

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain's Fury battered the American champion - who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.

Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will, with Fury's corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1min 39sec of the round.