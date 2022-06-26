Bowling: S'pore women's doubles add two medals at IBF Under-21 World C'ships

Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOWLING FEDERATION
SINGAPORE - The Republic's bowlers have secured two more medals at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships after both women's doubles pairs qualified for the semi-finals on Sunday (June 26).

Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round with 18 points each at the Olympia Bowling lanes in Helsingborg, Sweden to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The other two countries to make the semi-finals, which will take place next Wednesday, are France and hosts Sweden.

This is Singapore's third medal at the IBF U-21 World Championships. Earlier this week, Pee was also guaranteed a medal after making the semi-finals of the women's singles, which will also be contested next Wednesday.

