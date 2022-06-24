Bowling: S'pore secure medal at the IBF Under-21 World C'ships after Colleen Pee books semi-final berth

SINGAPORE - The Republic has been guaranteed a medal at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships in Sweden after Colleen Pee topped her group in the matchplay round of the women's singles on Thursday (June 23) to qualify for the semi-finals.

At the end of the matchplay round, she was first in Group B with 21 points having won all her matches, with Puerto Rico's Zoriani Reyes claiming the second semi-final spot after beating Sweden's Nora Johansson in a play-off.

The other two semi-finalists are Malaysia's Alyaa Addini Zulamri and American Victoria Varano, whom Pee will meet in the semi-final next Wednesday.

Losing semi-finalists will get at least a bronze as there is no play-off for third.

Pee, 18, was pleased to get the medal, saying that it was the result of following the tactics she had prepared and staying calm.

"It's a recognition of my hard work and team support. (The key was) sticking to the game plan, keeping a cool mind and focusing on the process," said the Institute of Technical Education College Central student, whose biggest competition before this had been the Asian Schools Championships.

"It is my first U-21 world championships and I was excited and nervous to compete at the world level."

In the women's singles matchplay round, compatriots Arianne Tay placed fourth in Group A, while Quek Lu Yi finished seventh in Group B.

Fellow Singaporean Ryan Toh narrowly missed out the cut for the men's singles semi-finals.

The 18-year-old had been tied second in Group A along with Malaysia's Ahmad Azriq Izamudin and Norway's Viktor Brentebraten Mortensen, which forced a play-off among the three bowlers.

The Malaysian took the last semi-final spot with a score of 237 in the play-off, beating both Toh (214) and Brentebraten (205).