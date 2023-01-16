Bowling: Cherie Tan bags third Asian C’ships gold, S’pore win team silver

SINGAPORE – The pins continued to fall for Singapore at the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships, as Cherie Tan claimed her third gold medal in the women’s all events to give the Republic its best-ever showing at the tournament.

Tan, 34, is also on track to become the event’s most-bemedalled athlete, following triumphs in the singles, trios and all events in Hong Kong. There is only the Masters event to go.

Amid the celebrations, there was one blip on Monday as the team of Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim, Jazreel Tan, Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen and Cherie missed out on the women’s team-of-five gold after posting 7,097 pinfalls.

South Korea won with 7,177 pinfalls while China (6,819) bagged the bronze.

In the men’s event, Singapore’s Jaris Goh, Darren Ong, Timothy Tham, Mike Ong and Cheah Ray Han finished fourth out of 16 countries with 6,913 pinfalls.

Malaysia (7,323) won the gold, followed by United Arab Emirates (7,079) and South Korea (7,044).

Cherie said: “It’s a bit of a disappointment to not get the gold. But we bowled well as a team. (We) worked really hard and gave it our all during the team event, but we were a little slow in reading the lanes.

“Nevertheless, Korea bowled really well for the team event and deserved the gold.”

The silver on Monday brings Singapore’s medal haul to three golds, two silvers and two bronzes. At the 2015 and 2016 Asian championships, they won two golds and a silver.

Cherie has been on a roll in Hong Kong, with her scores across four events (5,942) topping the all events leaderboard for the gold.

South Korea’s Baek Seung-ja (5,781) claimed the silver, while Ng (5,745) won the bronze.

Cherie said: “I felt that I bowled pretty well throughout the competition. Every day is a new day and the lanes played differently day to day, so there’s a need to adjust accordingly.”

All six women qualified for the Masters, which begins on Tuesday, after finishing among the top 16 in the all events.

Only 17-year-old debutant Mike, made the men’s Masters after finishing 11th in the all events.

The teenager, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, said: “It’s been quite the journey. This tournament has some of the best bowlers in Asia and if not, the world.

“Considering it’s my first adult major tournament, I’d say I’ve done well but the job is not done. I’ve learnt so much on this trip and look forward to learning more in future tournaments.”