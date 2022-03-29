NBA: Siakam and Raptors upset Celtics

TORONTO (AFP, REUTERS) - Pascal Siakam poured in 40 points as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Boston Celtics' six-game win streak with a 115-112 overtime victory on Monday (March 28).

Siakam and the Raptors took advantage of a depleted Celtics line-up to grab a crucial victory that boosts Toronto's hopes of securing an automatic post-season berth.

The win moves Toronto level with the Chicago Bulls on 43 wins and 32 losses in the East, just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers who are one place outside the automatic play-off spots in seventh.

The Celtics have been the form team in the National Basketball Association recently, motoring to 11 wins in their last 12 games before Monday's clash.

But Boston were jolted earlier on Monday by confirmation that centre Robert Williams III faces a lengthy layoff with a knee injury, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were also sidelined with knocks.

That cleared the way for Siakam to take over at Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena with a 40-point display as well as 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Fred VanVleet and O. G. Anunoby added 14 points each while Thaddeus Young and Gary Trent Jr had 12 points apiece.

"It was a great team win," said Siakam, who was sidelined for several months last year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

"It's been a long road, so I'm excited about just getting back to the grind and working hard, just playing with everything I've got.

"We're a team. We have a next-man-up mentality, just go out there and win the game."

Marcus Smart led the Celtics scorers with 28 points, while Grant Williams finished with 17.

Boston's loss means Miami reclaimed top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 123-200 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Florida.

Jimmy Butler finished with 27 points and seven assists while Bam Adebayo added 22 points and hauled in 15 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 48-28.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference on Monday, the New York Knicks kept their faint hopes of forcing their way into the post-season play-in with a fourth straight victory, downing Chicago 109-104 at Madison Square Garden.