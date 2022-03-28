NBA: Celtics soar to the top, Suns beat Sixers as Kyrie Irving loses on home debut

NEW YORK (AFP) - Boston seized a share of the Eastern Conference lead, Phoenix dumped Philadelphia in a possible National Basketball Association Finals preview and Kyrie Irving's home season debut was spoilt on Sunday (March 27) by the Charlotte Hornets.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown contributed 31 points and 10 rebounds to ignite the Boston Celtics to their sixth consecutive victory, a 134-112 home triumph over Minnesota.

The Celtics scored their most points in a half all season to grab a 72-49 half-time lead and improved to 47-28, matching Miami for the best record in the East.

"Seeding matters. We definitely want to take advantage of that," Brown said. "But at the same time, we're going to have to play who we're going to have to play.

"The East is going to be a dogfight so we're not running from nobody."

Defending champions Milwaukee and the Philadelphia 76ers are third on 46-28 while Chicago, Toronto and Cleveland are within five games.

Brown cited Boston's roster healing from a season of injury setbacks for the late-season charge.

"We got healthy," he said. "I missed about 15 games. My hamstring was bothering me a lot. I feel a little bit healthier. Our guys feel a little bit healthier. We've just got our feet under us a little more and now we're here."

The medical report got some bad news with Celtics centre Robert Williams suffering a sprained left knee. He played only 24 minutes with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia had moved atop the East but lost 114-104 at Western Conference leaders Phoenix, who improved the league's best record to 61-14 with an eighth straight victory.

Both teams' NBA Most Valuable Player candidates delivered virtuoso efforts with Phoenix's Devin Booker scoring 35 points while Chris Paul added 19 points and 14 assists and Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey had 18 points and Tobias Harris had 17.

But James Harden scored only 14 points on 2-of-11 shooting, hitting only 2-of-5 from three-point range.

In Brooklyn, unvaccinated Kyrie Irving played his first home game of the season thanks to a change in New York City Covid-19 safety rules that had previously banned him from the court.

But Charlotte dampened the debut with a 119-110 victory.