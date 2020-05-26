NBA: NY Knicks great Patrick Ewing out of hospital after positive coronavirus test

(REUTERS) - New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing was discharged from hospital on Monday (May 25) and sent home to recover after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, his son has said.

The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, had shared his diagnosis on Twitter last Friday in a bid to encourage people to stay safe.

"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis," Patrick Ewing Jr said on Twitter.

"My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."

Ewing, a seven-foot (2.13m) centre, was the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA draft and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. He also won two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1992, the latter as a member of the US "Dream Team".

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself