Sports World: Sunwolves could still join Australian league

Sunwolves could still join Australian league

SYDNEY • The door was not quite closed on Japan's Sunwolves joining an Australian domestic competition involving Super Rugby teams, Rugby Australia (RA) said yesterday.

Super Rugby was postponed after seven weeks in mid-March as governments imposed travel bans due to the coronavirus, and Australia have announced plans for a domestic competition starting in July.

The Sunwolves, who play some home games in Singapore, are in their final Super Rugby season after being axed from the competition owing to financial reasons.

REUTERS

Andreescu, Kenin set for Charleston event

MIAMI • Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin, winners of the past two Grand Slam titles, headline a 16-player field for an invitational women's tennis tournament next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Tennis Channel is set to air the event and a release on Tennis.com said 16 WTA players would take part, divided into teams and playing 16 singles matches and eight doubles matches. The tournament starts on June 23 and is so far the largest scale tennis event to be confirmed since the ATP and WTA tours were shut down amid the pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Knicks legend Ewing says he has Covid-19

LOS ANGELES • New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing said on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasise that the virus can affect anyone.

Georgetown Athletics said he is under care and isolated at a local hospital and that he is the only member of the men's basketball programme who has tested positive for the virus.

REUTERS