NBA: Hot Clippers out to extend winning streak against high-flying T-Wolves; Warriors win 7th straight

(REUTERS) - The Los Angeles Clippers will look to extend their six-game winning streak against a team riding high when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA league on Saturday (Nov 13) night.

The Clippers have used an improved scoring attack to put up 104 or more points in five consecutive games during their winning streak.

That run includes 126-115 and 104-84 wins at Minnesota last week, games in which the Clippers took different approaches to their success.

The Clippers made 58.3 per cent of their three-pointers (21 of 36) in the opener of the sequence last Wednesday before allowing just 27 points in the second half of the rematch two nights later.

But that same Timberwolves team shocked the Los Angeles Lakers 107-83 on the front half of their Staples Centre back-to-back on Friday night, getting 29 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and 22 from former Laker D'Angelo Russell.

The Clippers were firing on all cylinders in their sweep at Minnesota. Paul George averaged 26.5 points, Reggie Jackson 24.5, Nicolas Batum 16.0 and Terance Mann 15.0 in the wins, while Ivica Zubac averaged a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe, the only Clippers starter who was off his game in the wins, has rediscovered his form, contributing 21 points to a 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Bledsoe, who joined the Clippers in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in August, assured there is no secret as to how his new team is making up for the absence of star Kawhi Leonard.

"We're just playing with more flow and pace," he noted. "We got tons of shooters."

In another National Basketball Association game on Friday, Stephen Curry connected on nine three-pointers and scored 40 points, as the Golden State Warriors completed a franchise-record-tying, eight-game homestand with a 119-93 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco.

Andrew Wiggins had 15 points, Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Draymond Green turned in another strong all-around game for the Warriors, who opened their 16-day homestand with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies before rattling off seven straight wins.

Zach LaVine had 23 points and DeMar DeRozan 18 for the Bulls, who began a five-game trip without Nikola Vucevic after the big man tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension, and hosts Denver beat Atlanta 105-96.

He was suspended for Wednesday's win over Indiana after his actions against Miami on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 27 points and 11 rebounds and hosts Boston held off short-handed Milwaukee 122-113 in overtime.

And James Harden had 39 points and 12 assists and visiting Brooklyn had too much firepower for slumping New Orleans in a 120-112 win.

Kevin Durant added 28 points and Joe Harris scored 24, as the Nets won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

After entering the contest on a six-game losing streak, the Timberwolves did a great job of silencing the Lakers' shooters in Friday's stunner. The hosts were held to 35.4 per cent shooting overall and 9-for-41 on three-pointers.

Minnesota even found a way to win when one of its top players, Anthony Edwards, had an off night with just nine points.

It happened in part because the Timberwolves' Russell, who complemented his 22 points with seven assists and five rebounds, outplayed the Lakers' Russell Westbrook, who finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Patrick Beverley also enjoyed his return to LA with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, hitting five of his six shots from the field.