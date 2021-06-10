NBA: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns crush Denver Nuggets for 2-0 lead

ARIZONA (REUTERS) - Chris Paul recorded 17 points and 15 assists without committing a turnover, helping the Phoenix Suns roar to a 123-98 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (June 10) night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Devin Booker scored a team-best 18 points and collected 10 rebounds for the Suns, who have won five consecutive postseason games.

Denver's Nikola Jokic, the NBA's newly selected Most Valuable Player, had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Phoenix have won the first two games of this series by an average of 21 points, and Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be played Friday night in Denver.