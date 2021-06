LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday (June 8), completing a remarkable rise to the pinnacle of basketball after entering the league in 2014 as the 41st pick in the draft.

The 2.1m Serbian centre scooped the season MVP honours after a 2020/2021 campaign that has seen him average a career-best 26.4 points per game with 8.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds.