Hosts Singapore to compete in Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifier

SINGAPORE – After claiming a historic SEA Games men’s silver medal and historic qualification for the Commonwealth Games , Singapore will have the chance for more breakthroughs when they host and compete in the Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifier for the first time on April 11 and 12.

Featuring the highest-ranked teams in the Fiba 3x3 federation rankings who are yet to qualify for the World Cup, the men’s qualifiers consist of Czech Republic (world No. 18), Singapore (31st) and Brazil (41st) in Pool A. New Zealand (21st), Italy (22nd) and Egypt (48th) have been draw in Pool B.

The women’s qualifiers comprise Hungary (13th), Lithuania (22nd) and Egypt (37th) in Pool A, and the Philippines (19th), Singapore (20th) and Brazil (62nd) in Pool B.

The World Cup Qualifier in Singapore will be played over three rounds at The Kallang’s OCBC Square.

In Round 1, each team play the other teams in the same pool once and the top two teams from each pool progress to Round 2, where the top team from each pool play the second-placed team from the other pool, with the winners advancing to the June 1-7 World Cup in Warsaw, Poland.

The losing teams from Round 2 will play each other in Round 3, with the winners also qualifying for the World Cup, which features 20 teams each for the men’s and women’s competitions.

Singapore 3x3 basketball head coach Lazar Rasic said: “Participating in the Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifier tournament for the first time is a moment of great pride for all of us.

“It reflects the dedication, and belief in what we have been building together. To see Singapore step onto this stage for the first time is truly special – not only for our players, but for the entire basketball community.

“We are honoured to represent our flag on the international stage, and we will compete with heart and determination to show that Singapore belong at this level.”

Singapore’s women’s 3x3 basketball player Jermaine Lim added: “We will be facing some of the best teams in the world and this is an opportunity to test ourselves, to prove that Singapore belongs, and to inspire the next generation watching from the stands. We will compete with heart and pride as we take on the world together.”

The World Cup Qualifier follows hot on the heels of the April 1-5 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup at the same venue.

Fans who want to be part of the action can enjoy a 30 per cent discount for a season pass to both events, with the early bird sale ending at 11.59pm on March 3. Ticket categories for both events, such as individual session tickets and a FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier pass, will be released from March 4, 10pm, with discounts of up to 20 per cent available on selected tickets.

Ticket prices, excluding booking fee, start from $5 and can be purchased via https://www.thekallang.com.sg/events/fiba3x3-wcq2026

Additionally, there will be free entry to the first session on the first two days of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on a first-come-first-served basis until full capacity is reached. Children under four will also enjoy free entry to both events, provided they do not occupy a seat.