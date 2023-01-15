Basketball: Slingers undefeated in Batam after comeback against Macau Black Bears in ABL

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers are two for two in Batam after another deja vu encounter on Sunday at the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational, where they were again forced to mount a comeback against their rivals, this time against Macau Black Bears in an 88-81 win.

Just like their Batam opener against the Saigon Heat on Friday, where they trailed 80-71 with six minutes to go, their second game at the Hi-Test Arena against the Black Bears was another see-saw battle between the two sides.

The Singapore side struggled with their scoring from the get go, converting just two out of 10 attempts (20 per cent) in the opening five opening minutes as their opponents outscored them 10-4 before claiming the lead 20-19 in the first quarter.

While American import Kentrell Barkley put the Slingers ahead three minutes into the second quarter by converting an offensive rebound, they could not pull away as the Black Bear’s Isaiah Wade and De Angelo Hamilton dominated the boards and finished strong in the paint.

With less than three minutes left in the quarter, Slingers forward Mah Jun Hao made two three-pointers in back-to-back plays as they closed the half 45-40 in the lead.

But the tide turned in the third quarter as some sharp-shooting from outside the circle saw the Macau team edging ahead 66-64.

The point-for-point battle continued into the final period until a jumpshot by Larry Liew gave the Slingers a nine-point lead with less than two minutes left on the clock.

Black Bear’s coach Charles Du Brais mapped a three-point play for Jenning Leung in the final seconds of the game but the latter’s attempt missed the target, allowing the Slingers’ Xavier Alexander to run out the remaining 18 seconds on the clock.

Slingers’ top scorer Kentrell Barkley had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Alexander and Chanceler Getty scored 20 points apiece.

Despite their slow start, Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang praised the team’s defensive effort, but noted that there is much room for improvement.

He said: “In the last six minutes, we were good on the defensive end and stopped them from getting easy baskets.

“We are definitely happy with the win but overall, we are not satisfied. We need to keep running the floor and pushing the ball rather than just walking the ball up.”

Barkley, 26, said: “Moving forward, I think we have to improve our team defence and eliminate silly mistakes we keep making.”

Local player Kelvin Lim, who came off the bench for seven points and four rebounds in 21 minutes, credited the coaching staff for reading the opponent’s gameplay well and coming up with effective defensive formations.