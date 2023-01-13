Basketball: Slingers snatch 84-83 win over Saigon Heat to return to winning ways in ABL Invitational

SINGAPORE – With six minutes to go, the Singapore Slingers were trailing 80-71 to Saigon Heat in Indonesia on Friday and looked headed for a third straight defeat in the 2023 Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational.

In their previous game against Filipino team Zamboanga Valientes at the OCBC Arena on Sunday, the Slingers had led at half-time before a defensive collapse saw them losing their second consecutive match.

But not this time. Local players Jackson Mah, Delvin Goh and Larry Liew stepped up to score a combined 11 points in the last five minutes.

Veteran Xavier Alexander was also alert to convert a rebound and snatch the lead with 12 seconds left at the Hi-Test Arena in Batam.

They managed to hold on to their lead, eventually triumphing 84-83 to return to winning ways and end the Heat’s unbeaten run this season.

Coach Neo Beng Siang commended his team’s fighting spirit and ability to fix defensive errors while running the floor.

He said: “We hung on and fought back and I’m really proud of the energy and effort of the players and that they didn’t give up.

“This win will basically help everyone (in terms of) morale and energy level. It’s definitely an improvement compared to the last two games because we came out really focused.

“This time, we’re away from home, so we mingled and ate together and that really helped us with our bonding.”

The Slingers endured a shaky start after the Heat had raced to a 10-0 lead. But they regained their composure and narrowed the gap to just one point, trailing 22-21 after the first quarter.

Less than two minutes after the restart, American Kentrell Barkley produced a solo effort to help his side take the lead for the first time at 29-27.

The other players, including locals Kelvin Lim and Mah, also contributed to help preserve the Slingers’ 46-43 lead at half-time.

But things went awry in the third quarter as Heat’s Evan Charles Gilyard Jr, Hassan Nigel Thomas and Jairus Kaseem Holder stepped up with crucial three-pointers.

The Slingers’ defensive lapses also allowed the Heat to outscore them 28-20 and lead 73-66.

The Singapore team then tightened their defence in the last quarter, limiting the Heat to just 12 points while scoring 18.

As the clock ran down, Liew’s three-point attempt was off target. But Alexander converted the rebound with a jump shot to help the Slingers take a one-point lead that they did not relinquish in the last 12 seconds.

The Slingers’ top performer Barkley finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Mah with 13 points and four rebounds. Americans Alexander and C.J. Gettys as well as Lim had 10 points each.