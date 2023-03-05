Basketball: Jackson Mah overcomes shaky debut to become rising star for Singapore Slingers

SINGAPORE – In his much anticipated Singapore Slingers debut, Jackson Mah found himself fumbling at the OCBC Arena.

The 1.91m forward struggled to keep up with stronger, faster opponents from NS Matrix Malaysia. He managed just five field goal attempts and scored only four points, while collecting two rebounds and assists each in under 16 minutes during that Jan 2 encounter.

He recalled: “That was the toughest moment I’ve experienced in basketball. I feel like I didn’t do my best, I had to improve on my shooting and defence. I was very down in the dumps for the next few days.”

But since putting in extra training, all that has changed. The 19-year-old’s playing time and points have increased steadily. He has also become a starter in the Slingers’ last four games in the 2023 Asean Basketball League Invitational.

After that disappointing first game, he picked himself up and put in additional hours of shooting after training, while taking the initiative to defend against his foreign teammates in practice to improve his defensive abilities.

He said: “My teammates told me it’s okay, I did badly for one game and I can always do better next time, instead of being down and not doing anything.

“The seniors told me that not everyone is perfect, everyone makes mistakes but we can learn from them.”

The extra shooting practice also paid off as he sank six treys to contribute a career-high 22 points as the Slingers beat Louvre Surabaya 138-83 on Jan 18.

Coach Neo Beng Siang gave Mah the starting position after he showed good progress throughout the season.

He said: “The opportunity came up, he grabbed it and has performed well. He showed us that he’s earned it and is capable. Hopefully, he can maintain this and be more consistent in his game.”

Mah’s progress in his debut season mirrors his rise as a basketballer, having picked up the sport only when he was 15.

From playing friendly games in neighbourhood courts with his friends, he then took up basketball as a co-curricular activity at Christchurch Secondary School and joined National Basketball League Division I side Eng Tat Hornets.

The following year, he was scouted by Neo at a local tournament and was offered a part-time contract as a training partner.