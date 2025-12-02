Basketball Association of Singapore to conduct fresh election after SportSG highlights irregularities in last election

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Basketball Association of Singapore will hold a fresh election after being directed by Sport Singapore to do so after the national sports agency identified irregularities with its Sept 20 elections.

SINGAPORE – More than two months after its annual general meeting to appoint its office-bearers, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) will hold a fresh election after it was directed by Sport Singapore (SportSG) to do so.

The Straits Times understands that SportSG e-mailed the BAS on Nov 24 highlighting irregularities in the election process and asked the national sports association (NSA) to conduct a new vote or face the withdrawal of funding from the national agency.

In the e-mail, it also asked the NSA to engage clubs who have players in ongoing match-fixing investigations to agree to sit out the new election, either as voting members or nominees, on a provisional basis.

If the BAS chose not to conduct a fresh vote overseen by an independent elections committee, it had to show cause by Dec 8 as to why SportSG should not terminate or suspend its annual funding, end the secondment of BAS chief executive officer Leon Neo and the tenancy of the Geylang East National Training Centre.

The BAS was given until Dec 1 to respond and has complied on deadline night after a board meeting to inform SportSG it will hold a re-election.

Responding to queries, a SportSG spokesperson confirmed that the Nov 24 e-mail was sent in consultation with international basketball federation Fiba, and it has received BAS’ positive response to proceed with a re-election of board members and “rectify the issues raised”.

The spokesperson added: “This demonstrates BAS’ commitment to good governance within the basketball community. This is an important step towards strengthening the foundation of basketball administration in Singapore and restoring confidence within the basketball fraternity.

“SportSG looks forward to working closely with BAS to uphold the integrity of the sport and support the continued development of basketball in Singapore.

“There will be no impact on our national players competing in the upcoming SEA Games. Singapore’s basketball athletes will continue to receive full support for their preparation and participation.”

ST has contacted the BAS for comment.

At the BAS’ AGM at its Aljunied headquarters on Sept 20, president Bob Tor retained his position as he still had one year left in his three-year term, and other office-bearers were appointed during the election.

But Tor resigned in early October and was replaced by new member Seah Liang Bing .

However, controversy arose during the election after eight of the 19 authorised delegates were not allowed to vote as their authorisation forms did not carry their organisation’s stamps, leading to concerns over the election procedures.

The requirement was introduced on Aug 28 and the members deemed ineligible had used an earlier version of the form circulated on Aug 20 that did not specify the need for the stamp.

The election proceeded after the 11 eligible delegates voted against the eight without stamps from participating.

ST understands that while the stamp criteria is not included in the BAS constitution, the NSA had attempted to justify it by citing Clause 46.1 which states: “In all matters not provided for in this Constitution or doubts on the proper interpretation of the Articles in this Constitution, the decision of the Board shall be final unless it is reversed at a General Meeting of members”.

However, SportSG took issue with this, noting that the election process was not fair and transparent enough.

Separately, ST learnt that Kim Huat R & E Basketball Club also e-mailed Fiba secretary-general Andreas Zagklis and Fiba Asia president K. Govindaraj on Nov 21 to seek their guidance and intervention over the election irregularities.

In the e-mail that was also copied to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore National Olympic Council and SportSG, the club said that the BAS had rejected its request for a vote on whether to void the Sept 20 election and to conduct a fresh election if the resolution was passed.

The sport has come under scrutiny since the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arrested nine individuals on Aug 19 for their suspected involvement in fixing National Basketball League (NBL) Division 1 games, which the BAS runs.

In the subsequent fallout, the BAS said that it would allow the play-offs to continue as scheduled, citing fairness to the teams and players who had trained for the competition.

However, defending champions Adroit were disqualified from playing the final against Eng Tat Hornets after they fielded two players under CPIB investigation in their semi-final win over Siglap on Aug 27.

They were allowed to play after signing declaration forms which stated they had not been arrested for any offence and did not have any holding charges against them in relation to match-fixing. It also noted that they were on release under bail or bond.

While Adroit have appealed against the decision, there have been no updates if the Hornets would be crowned champions by default or if they have to play a final against Siglap to determine the winners.

ST understands that SportSG has directed the BAS to clarify the competition eligibility rules, appeals process and timelines for all BAS competitions with its members within a month of the formation of its new board.