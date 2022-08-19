Badminton: Yeo Jia Min out of world championships after testing positive for Covid-19 again

SINGAPORE - Singapore's top female player Yeo Jia Min will not compete at the upcoming Badminton World Championships, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday (Aug 19).

Yeo had contracted Covid-19 earlier this week - her second time getting the virus - after returning from the Commonwealth Games on Aug 10.

While she has recovered and was seen in training on Wednesday, her polymerase chain reaction test still returned a positive result, meaning she would not be able to enter Japan.

All travellers to Japan must return a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours before departure.

World No. 18 Yeo had been due to play South Korean world No. 43 Sim Yu-jin in the first round.

Yeo, who was knocked out in the second round last year, posted a photo of herself donning her match outfit.

The 23-year-old wrote: "All set for World Championships with new dresses sent from @lining.official.

"However, I unfortunately will not be able to enter Japan to participate this year.

"Wishing my teammates the best at Worlds nonetheless, do send them your support!"

Yeo had also tested positive for the virus in January.