Badminton: Momota claims record 11th title at World Tour Finals but wants more; China capture three crowns

GUANGZHOU (XINHUA) - Japan's Kento Momota claimed a season-record 11th crown to surpass Lee Chong Wei's 10 titles in 2010 by beating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 on Sunday (Dec 15).

The world No. 1, who was honoured with the Badminton World Federation Male Player of the Year Award, also won the world championships in August.

He also avenged last year's Finals loss to Chinese Shi Yuqi, as he came from behind to defeat Ginting 17-21, 21-17, 21-14.

The Indonesia took the first game by winning four consecutive points after 17-17 but in the second, Momota withstood the pressure to score four points in a row from 15-15 and cruised to victory .

From 12-all in the decider, Ginting appeared tired while Momota controlled the rhythm for victory.

"In the decider, I was really tired and hoped to win the match as soon as possible. But my opponent was flexible in his style, so I seek to be patient enough for these long rallies. Finally, I won it with my patience," said the 25-year-old.

China won three titles, starting with world No. 1s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong's 21-14, 21-14 win over compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles.

That was followed by another top-ranked pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan's 21-14, 21-10 defeat of Japanese Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara in the women's doubles.

Then world No. 2 Chen Yufei overcame Chinese Taipei's top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying 12-21, 21-12, 21-17 in the women's singles.

Momota had an outstanding season during which he won most of the major titles, including the Asia Championships, and the All England. He also guided Japan to the Sudirman Cup final.

After surpassing Lee Chong Wei's 10 titles' haul from 2010, he said he would not be satisfied with 11 titles.

"I have participated in numerous tournaments this year, which is really tiring. I feel honoured for these awards, but I will achieve better results in the future."

In the day's final match, world No. 2 pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia beat Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 24-22, 21-19.