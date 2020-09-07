Badminton: Thailand latest to withdraw from October's Thomas & Uber Cup owing to coronavirus issues

The Thomas and Uber Cup was initially postponed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Thomas and Uber Cup was initially postponed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.PHOTO: AFP
Published
15 min ago

(REUTERS) - Thailand have been forced to pull out of next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark due to a combination of coronavirus-related issues and injuries, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday (Sept 7).

Thailand, who were placed in Group D of the men's Thomas Cup and Group C of the women's Uber Cup, are the third team to opt out after Chinese Taipei and Australia.

"Badminton Association of Thailand cited special circumstances related to Covid-19 in addition to injuries to key players in making the decision," BWF said in a statement without elaborating on the issues.

The BWF added that the tournament, with 16 teams in both the men's and women's categories, will go ahead as scheduled in a "bubble" in Aarhus from Oct 3 to 11, with the replacements yet to be announced.

The biennial international tournament, originally scheduled to take place in May, had initially been postponed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic before being moved to the new dates when the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings.

 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content