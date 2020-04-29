Coronavirus: Thomas Cup and Uber Cup rescheduled for October

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - Badminton's Thomas and Uber Cups have been postponed again to between October 3-11 following the restriction measures imposed by the Danish government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Wednesday (April 29).

The events were initially scheduled for May 16-24 in Aarhus, Denmark, but were postponed to Aug 15-23 due to the spread of Covid-19.

However, the announcement by the Danish government in early April to ban all larger gatherings in the country until the end of August had made holding the championships before September unfeasible, the world governing body of badminton said in a statement.

The BWF, in consultation and consensus with Badminton Denmark as well as other stakeholders, concluded that a move to October was the best solution, the statement said.

"Our main priority is the health, safety and well-being of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges and the entire badminton community," said BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund.

"We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), various health experts, local authorities and the Danish Government and it became clear that hosting a big event like the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult."