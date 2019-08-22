Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min creates history by reaching world championships quarters

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min reached the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships after beating Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang 21-15, 14-21, 21-16 on Thursday (Aug 22) after a gruelling 72 minute battle.

It is Singapore's best result in the women's singles to date.

The 32nd-ranked Yeo, 20, defeated world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the tournament in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Yeo, a former world junior No. 1, will next face either 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or Indonesian Gregoria Mariaka Tunjung in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Later on Thursday, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew faces his biggest test at the world championships. The world No. 34 is also seeking a spot in the last eight and faces world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the third round.

Ronald Susilo was the last local men's player to reach the quarter-final stage at the 2007 edition.