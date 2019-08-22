Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min creates history by reaching world championships quarters

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min during her third round women's singles match against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu at the 2019 Badminton World Championships on Aug 22, 2019.
SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min reached the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships after beating Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang 21-15, 14-21, 21-16 on Thursday (Aug 22) after a gruelling 72 minute battle.

It is Singapore's best result in the women's singles to date.

The 32nd-ranked Yeo, 20, defeated world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the tournament in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Yeo, a former world junior No. 1, will next face either 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand or Indonesian Gregoria Mariaka Tunjung in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Later on Thursday, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew faces his biggest test at the world championships. The world No. 34 is also seeking a spot in the last eight and faces world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the third round.

Ronald Susilo was the last local men's player to reach the quarter-final stage at the 2007 edition.

