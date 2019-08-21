Badminton: Yeo Jia Min eliminates women's world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi from world championships

SINGAPORE - The Republic's world No. 32 women's singles shuttler Yeo Jia Min scored a sensational upset at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday (Aug 20) night, when she upset world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the round of 32.

The 20-year-old had a 0-2 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old before the Basel duel, and last played against her at the Badminton Asia Championships in April 2019, where she lost 18-21, 21-8, 17-21.

But Yeo took 39 minutes to clinch a 21-14, 21-18 victory over the 2018 world championships bronze medallist, to score the biggest scalp of her career so far.

The 1.63m former world junior No. 1 recently won the Hyderabad Open, and the Vietnam Open in 2018. Both were Super 100 tournaments.

Yeo will face Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang in the third round.

Yeo's giant-killing feat followed that of teammate Loh Kean Yew, who beat Indian 10th seed Sameer Verma 15-21, 21-15, 21-10, earlier on Tuesday.

Loh will face France's Thomas Rouxel next in the round of 32.