Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew beats Thomas Rouxel to reach third round of World Championships

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Loh Kean Yew avenged a loss to Thomas Rouxel after coming from behind to defeat the Frenchman 18-21, 21-13, 21-11 in the second round of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Wednesday (Aug 21).

World No. 34 Loh had lost to Rouxel at the German Open in February and appeared to be flummoxed by the world No. 54's smashes in the first game on Wednesday.

Rouxel, 28, sent his opponent scrambling between opposite ends of the court with Loh's diving but failing to retrieve a shot in one exchange.

The 22-year-old Singaporean also received medical attention for a scrape on the last finger of his right hand and though he won the next four points, Rouxel edged ahead to win a close first game.

Despite starting the second game with a 3-0 lead, Loh soon found himself trailing again but held his nerve at 6-9 down to win eight straight points and take a lead that he never relinquished for the rest of the match.

A smash down the line on match point sealed the win for the Singaporean, who fell to his knees and roared in triumph as he pumped his fists.

Loh, who had upset 10th seed Sameer Verma in the first round, next faces world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei, who beat Croatia's Zvonimir Durkinjak 21-14, 21-10 on the same day.

Fellow Singaporean Yeo Jia Min, who stunned women's world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi on Tuesday, will face Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang in the third round on Thursday.